Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 April

Two injured in Yerevan hospital fire

Two injured in Yerevan hospital fire

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. A patient and a doctor suffered burns in a fire at the Heratsi N1 Hospital Complex in Yerevan early Friday morning.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said a 911 call was made at 06:24.

6 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. The fire, which had erupted at a 2nd-floor hospital room, was contained at 06:34 and extinguished at 06:43.

The hospital had evacuated 11 patients before the first responders’ arrival.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration