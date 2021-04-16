Two injured in Yerevan hospital fire

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. A patient and a doctor suffered burns in a fire at the Heratsi N1 Hospital Complex in Yerevan early Friday morning.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said a 911 call was made at 06:24.

6 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. The fire, which had erupted at a 2nd-floor hospital room, was contained at 06:34 and extinguished at 06:43.

The hospital had evacuated 11 patients before the first responders’ arrival.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan