Two injured in Yerevan hospital fire
10:09, 16 April, 2021
YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. A patient and a doctor suffered burns in a fire at the Heratsi N1 Hospital Complex in Yerevan early Friday morning.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations said a 911 call was made at 06:24.
6 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. The fire, which had erupted at a 2nd-floor hospital room, was contained at 06:34 and extinguished at 06:43.
The hospital had evacuated 11 patients before the first responders’ arrival.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
