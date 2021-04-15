Georgia’s proposal to serve as NK conflict settlement platform remains in force – Zurabichvili

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Georgia’s proposal to serve as Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement platform remain in force, President of Georgia Salome Zurabichvili said in a joint statement with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian in Tbilisi.

‘’I am happy for the opportunity to meet you at the Orbeliani Palace. Following our previous meeting, we all encountered very hard challenges, on the one hand, because of the pandemic that damaged the economies of all three countries in the region, isolated us from relations with the world, as well as caused human losses. But the picture of the war was much worse. Mr. President, I want to offer my condolences to the families of the victims and personally you.

Like during the war, now Georgia is standing as a supporter of peace. As a sign of that, we proposed our platform for meetings, dialogue and de-escalation of the situation. This proposal remains in force’’, ARMENPRESS reports Zurabichvili as saying.

According to the Georgian President, everyone understands very well that any conflict in the region causes damage to the entire region, therefore peace and cooperation have no alternative for the development of Caucasus. ‘’In the context of the importance of stability in the region, we also discussed the situation in Ukraine, destabilization in the Black Sea region and not only. We understand how much de-escalation is important for this region today’’, she said.