Official welcoming ceremony of Armenian President takes place at Georgian President’s residence

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The official welcoming ceremony of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian took place at the presidential residence of Georgia, Orbeliani Palace, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

The national anthems of Armenia and Georgia were performed by the military orchestra.

Following the official welcoming ceremony, the President of Armenia made a note in the book of honorary guests of the Presidential Palace of Georgia. ‘’I express my sincere satisfaction for being again in neighboring and friendly Georgia at the invitation of Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili. I am confident that based on the results of the visit we will further strengthen the friendship between our two peoples, for the benefit of our future generations’’, the Armenian President wrote.