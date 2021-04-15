Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-04-21

YEREVAN, 15 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 April, USD exchange rate up by 1.86 drams to 521.20 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.37 drams to 624.29 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 6.79 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.55 drams to 718.58 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 103.26 drams to 29082.55 drams. Silver price up by 7.86 drams to 424.45 drams. Platinum price up by 287.63 drams to 19773.22 drams.