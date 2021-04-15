Azerbaijan's ''Park of human sufferings'' intended also for children – Human Rights Defender

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender of Armenia records that the ‘’Park-museum’’ of human sufferings opened in Azerbaijan is intended also for children, ARMENPESS reports the press service of the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia issued a statement, presenting some photos.

It’s mentioned that the park has been opened in Baku, ensuring maximal publicity and is extremely humiliating by nature, pursuing a goal to violate ethnic dignity.

This ‘’park-museum’’ openly confirms the policy of state-sponsored Armenophobia, hatred, racism and fascism of Azerbaijan.