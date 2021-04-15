Armenian deputy PM, EU Special Representative discuss transportation unblocking activities

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar and his delegation, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin.

The officials discussed the ongoing activities for regional transportation unblocking. Deputy PM Grigoryan presented the activity framework of the trilateral working group operating under the co-chairmanship of the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani deputy prime ministers.

A number of issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



