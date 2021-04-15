Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan raises PoW repatriation issue at meeting with Russian counterpart

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan and the Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko held a meeting in St. Petersburg within the framework of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly meeting.

Matviyenko attached importance to restoring bilateral meetings despite the pandemic. She expressed satisfaction over the existing dialogue between the two parliaments and expressed conviction that the partnership will be further bolstered parallel with the overcoming of the pandemic.

Matviyenko highlighted the trilateral statement which ended the military actions in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as the presence of Russian peacekeepers in the conflict zone, which in her words is the most important guarantee for ensuring the ceasefire. Matviyenko reaffirmed the Russian side’s viewpoint that Azerbaijan is obliged to repatriate all prisoners of war and other detained persons.

Speaking about the CIS IPA activities, the Chairperson of the Federation Council spoke highly about the Armenian lawmakers’ work in the organization.

Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that the strategic relations of Armenia and Russia continue steadily developing in various sectors.

Mirzoyan raised the importance of the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees who are still held by Azerbaijan. Mirzoyan told Matviyenko that Azerbaijan’s refusal to do so creates unfavorable atmosphere for the ongoing works on re-opening regional infrastructures.

The sides reached an agreement that an observer mission of the CIS IPA will be sent to Armenia for the expected forthcoming parliamentary election.

Mirzoyan also personally bestowed the Medal of Honor of the Armenian National Assembly upon Matviyenko for strengthening the inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries and her highly important contribution in achieving the release of Maral Najaryan, the Armenian woman who was being held captive in Azerbaijan.



Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan