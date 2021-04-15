Supreme Judicial Council president under criminal investigation

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Supreme Judicial Council President Ruben Vardazaryan is under criminal investigation, the general prosecution said on April 15.

The authorities refused to provide other details citing the judicial code’s regulations concerning confidentiality and the protection of the reputation and independence of a judge who is suspected in wrongdoing. However, the prosecution noted that the criminal case is launched on an alleged matter not concerning Vardazaryan’s duties in office, which in turn doesn’t require authorities to request the Supreme Judicial Council’s approval for launching criminal proceedings against one of its judges.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan