Artsakh FM introduces post-war humanitarian situation to EU Special Representative

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. On April 15, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan, who is on a working visit in Yerevan, met with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, the foreign ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

Touching upon the armed aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh on September 27, 2020, with the support of Turkey and participation of international terrorists, the Foreign Minister presented the humanitarian situation in Artsakh emerged as a result of the war. Issues related to overcoming the post-war crisis were discussed.

David Babayan stressed that the international community should take active steps aimed at repatriating all Armenian prisoners of war and hostages from Azerbaijan, emphasizing at the same time official Baku’s open disregard for international humanitarian law and human rights.

In the context of a comprehensive and final settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, the parties stressed the importance of resuming the negotiations within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. The Foreign Minister noted that Artsakh would never be under any subordination of Azerbaijan, adding that the security and self-determination of the people of Artsakh are the key components of the conflict settlement.

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the Republic of Armenia Sergey Ghazarian and other officials participated in the meeting.