Armenian President’s official visit to Georgia kicks off

TBILISI, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The official visit of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian to Georgia kicked off today, the Presidential Office said on social media.

The Armenian President was welcomed by Georgian deputy prime minister, minister of foreign affairs David Zalkaliani at the Tbilisi international airport.

During the visit the Armenian President is scheduled to have a private talk with his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili, which will be followed by an extended-format meeting. The discussions will focus on the agenda of the bilateral relations and the opportunities of expanding the mutually beneficial cooperation in different areas. The regional affairs and developments will also be discussed.

President Armen Sarkissian will also meet with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II and Speaker of Parliament of Georgia Archil Talakvadze.

Mr. Sarkissian will also visit the St. George Church of the Georgian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

