Artsakh prosecutors to question President Harutyunyan in criminal case concerning “overthrowing constitutional order”
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan will soon be summoned for questioning under a criminal case which was filed on “Overthrowing Constitutional Order”, the general prosecution of Artsakh said.
Other details weren’t immediately available.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-04-21
- 17:37 Asian Stocks - 15-04-21
- 16:47 Armenian deputy PM, EU Special Representative discuss transportation unblocking activities
- 16:04 Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan raises PoW repatriation issue at meeting with Russian counterpart
- 15:38 Supreme Judicial Council president under criminal investigation
- 15:29 Artsakh FM introduces post-war humanitarian situation to EU Special Representative
- 15:10 Armenian President’s official visit to Georgia kicks off
- 15:07 Artsakh deputy FM calls on international community not to stay indifferent to Azerbaijan’s actions
- 14:59 Artsakh prosecutors to question President Harutyunyan in criminal case concerning “overthrowing constitutional order”
- 14:55 Armenian FM raises POW issue at meeting with EU’s Special Representative
- 14:26 Artsakh reports 9 daily coronavirus cases
- 13:55 Russia’s Matviyenko hopes Armenian parliamentary elections will be “open and democratic”
- 13:15 Two dead as car rams into marching on-duty military servicemen
- 12:40 ‘History is not the strong side of Azerbaijan’ – Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson comments on Aliyev’s statements
- 12:28 Citing economic benefits, government plans to cut number of New Year public holidays by 5
- 11:33 Armenia to extend trade embargo against Turkish goods
- 11:12 Armenia reports 1014 daily coronavirus cases
- 11:07 Sarkissian refuses to sign into law ‘explicitly problematic’ bill envisaging higher fines for defamation
- 10:24 Azerbaijan uses Armenian POW issue to develop its policy of hatred: Armenian Ombudsman tells MEPs
- 09:51 Road condition
- 09:47 President of Artsakh receives Yerevan Mayor
- 08:56 European Stocks - 14-04-21
- 08:55 US stocks - 14-04-21
- 08:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-04-21
- 08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 14-04-21
20:12, 04.09.2021
Viewed 1638 times Turkey-backed terrorists protest against leadership for not receiving salary for fighting in NK
11:37, 04.14.2021
Viewed 1353 times ‘Attack on Armenia means attack on Russia’ - Pashinyan
15:56, 04.12.2021
Viewed 1251 times Pro-Azeri Syrian mercenaries face international terrorism,murder charges in Armenia
19:36, 04.08.2021
Viewed 1242 times Weightlifter Karen Avagyan becomes Champion of Europe
20:55, 04.13.2021
Viewed 1205 times Turkey to be punished for any aggressive behavior in any region – EU prepares sanctions