Artsakh prosecutors to question President Harutyunyan in criminal case concerning “overthrowing constitutional order”

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan will soon be summoned for questioning under a criminal case which was filed on “Overthrowing Constitutional Order”, the general prosecution of Artsakh said.

Other details weren’t immediately available.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








