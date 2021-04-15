Armenian FM raises POW issue at meeting with EU’s Special Representative

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian received on April 15 European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar and his delegation, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The sides discussed issues relating to regional security and stability. Minister Aivazian introduced the EU’s Special Representative on the ongoing actions aimed at addressing the humanitarian situation in Artsakh and attached importance to the direct engagement of international partners to this process.

In the context of the implementation process of the November 9 statement and the humanitarian problems requiring urgent solutions, the Armenian FM drew the attention of the guests on non-fulfillment of obligations by Azerbaijan, which continues keeping the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians in captivity.

Both sides emphasized the importance of preserving the religious and cultural heritage in the conflict zone, including with the involvement of respective international organizations.

The Armenian FM stated that the Armenophobic policy of Azerbaijan, as well as its targeting of the Armenian Christian heritage is a direct challenge to the international efforts for regional peace and stability.

The EU Special Representative introduced the Foreign Minister on his visit to the bordering provinces of Armenia and his impressions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan