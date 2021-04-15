Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Artsakh reports 9 daily coronavirus cases

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. 9 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare reports.

79 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 14.

37 infected patients receive treatment at hospital, the others – at home.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Republic has risen to 2,580.

 

