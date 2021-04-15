Russia’s Matviyenko hopes Armenian parliamentary elections will be “open and democratic”

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko hopes that parliamentarians will soon be able to return to a normal cooperation with the Parliament of Armenia, which has suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The inter-parliamentary dialogue continues. Of course, the pandemic had an impact as not all from what has been planned was managed to be implemented completely. But I think that now, in line with the stabilization of the pandemic situation, we will be able to fill the gaps and return a normal cooperation between the parliaments”, she said during a meeting with Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan in St. Petersburg on the sidelines of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly session.

Valentina Matviyenko stated that Russia and Armenia have actively cooperated during the pandemic and came out of it with very little losses, compared to other countries. “Armenia was among the first countries to receive the Russian vaccines which have already guaranteed themselves”, she said, reminding that over 60 countries have already purchased or registered the Russian vaccines against COVID-19.

Valentina Matviyenko called Armenia’s upcoming early parliamentary elections as a very important political event. “We hope that despite all the difficulties the elections will be open, democratic and will allow to stabilize the social situation in Armenia”, she added.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan