Armenia to extend trade embargo against Turkish goods

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is considering a potential extension of the import ban of Turkish-made goods, the Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told lawmakers during questions time in parliament.

The trade embargo against Turkish-made finished products came into effect January 1 for a 6-month term.

Grigoryan, however, noted that before the government imposed the ban a total of 220 million dollar worth of finished products were imported from Turkey. “This is a potentially industrial volume, which is very significant for Armenia,” he said. “I think our businesses must fill in that place.”

He said the ban doesn’t cover raw materials and components so that local producers don’t face problems. Asked whether or not the ban’s timeframes will be further extended, he said that the authorities are mostly inclined towards doing so. “In terms of finished products I am sure that it will be extended.”

Earlier in January, the Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan also said that the government is inclined to further extend the ban.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan