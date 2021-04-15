Armenia reports 1014 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. 1014 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 206,142, the ministry of healthcare reports.

882 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 185,125.

The death toll has risen to 3817 (23 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

4950 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 14.

The number of active cases is 16,236.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 964 (7 new such cases).

