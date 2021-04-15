Azerbaijan uses Armenian POW issue to develop its policy of hatred: Armenian Ombudsman tells MEPs

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. A discussion was held on April 12 at the European Parliament relating to the issue of the release and return of the Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan.

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan participated in the discussion and delivered a special report, emphasizing the need for international pressure on Azerbaijan, which, he said, will allow to avoid future crimes, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

The discussion has been organized by head of the EU-Armenia friendship group at the European Parliament Loucas Fourlas who also delivered a report. MEP Marina Kaljurand and Executive Director of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy Heghine Evinyan also participated in the online discussion.

Ombudsman Tatoyan told the discussion participants that on April 9 he has applied to the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers over the immediate return of the Armenian POWs who are illegally kept in Azerbaijan. He once again drew the attention on the fact that all servicemen and civilians of the Armenian side have been captured by the Azerbaijani armed forces during the continuous armed conflict, therefore, he noted, they all are prisoners of war in their status and should be immediately released and returned to the homeland without any political or other precondition.

Tatoyan stated that the Azerbaijani authorities are artificially delaying and politicizing the process, grossly violate the rights of the POWs and their families, causing sufferings and creating tension within the society.

He stated that the Azerbaijani authorities are using the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war for developing their policy of hatred. These crimes are of ethnic nature which are sponsored by the Azerbaijani authorities at the highest level, Tatoyan noted.

The Ombudsman said the EU must express its position in an institutional way to eliminate these violations and prevent the future ones.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan