President of Artsakh receives Yerevan Mayor

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues relating to expanding the cooperation between Stepanakert and Yerevan were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan.

