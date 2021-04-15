President of Artsakh receives Yerevan Mayor
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Issues relating to expanding the cooperation between Stepanakert and Yerevan were discussed.
The meeting was also attended by Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 09:51 Road condition
- 09:47 President of Artsakh receives Yerevan Mayor
- 08:56 European Stocks - 14-04-21
- 08:55 US stocks - 14-04-21
- 08:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-04-21
- 08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 14-04-21
- 08:52 Oil Prices Up - 14-04-21
- 04.14-20:53 1st President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan infected with COVID-19
- 04.14-18:28 Pashinyan presents the terms of his resignation and the procedures following it
- 04.14-18:06 Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable
- 04.14-18:03 Get now, pay later, now the same price
- 04.14-17:42 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-04-21
- 04.14-17:40 Asian Stocks up - 14-04-21
- 04.14-17:36 ‘There is written agreement on return of POWs, but Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill its obligations’ – Pashinyan
- 04.14-17:13 Hayastan Fund starts new projects in Artsakh: President Harutyunyan receives structure representatives
- 04.14-17:02 FM Aivazian reaffirms Armenia’s principled position on final settlement of NK conflict
- 04.14-16:55 Ameriabank launches placement of new bond issues for USD 20 million and AMD 5 billion
- 04.14-15:50 Photo exhibition titled “Armenian Genocide” held in Tbilisi, Georgia
- 04.14-15:32 Armenian President to depart for Georgia on official visit
- 04.14-15:26 3621 identified war dead, 321 MIAs, 201 bodies under DNA testing – Pashinyan on death toll
- 04.14-15:23 ‘I don’t hate you, I pity you’ – Pashinyan quotes poem as response to Aliyev
- 04.14-14:24 Artsakh’s President, Armenia’s Urban Development Committee Chair discuss ongoing restoration works
- 04.14-14:18 Passenger in Yerevan minibus killed purportedly over trying to enforce face mask rule
- 04.14-14:03 Armenian Genocide survivor Ovsanna Mirkhanyan dies aged 106
- 04.14-13:47 President Sarkissian holds meeting with chairmen of several parties
20:12, 04.09.2021
Viewed 1628 times Turkey-backed terrorists protest against leadership for not receiving salary for fighting in NK
11:37, 04.14.2021
Viewed 1244 times ‘Attack on Armenia means attack on Russia’ - Pashinyan
19:36, 04.08.2021
Viewed 1233 times Weightlifter Karen Avagyan becomes Champion of Europe
15:56, 04.12.2021
Viewed 1214 times Pro-Azeri Syrian mercenaries face international terrorism,murder charges in Armenia
20:55, 04.13.2021
Viewed 1166 times Turkey to be punished for any aggressive behavior in any region – EU prepares sanctions