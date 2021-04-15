LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 April:

The price of aluminum up by 2.05% to $2315.00, copper price up by 1.23% to $9002.50, lead price up by 0.99% to $1990.50, nickel price down by 0.03% to $16257.00, tin price up by 0.74% to $25948.00, zinc price up by 1.04% to $2811.50, molybdenum price down by 0.27% to $24582.00, cobalt price stood at $49750.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.