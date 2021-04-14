1st President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan infected with COVID-19
20:53, 14 April, 2021
YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. 1st President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan has tested positive for coronavirus, ARMENPRESS reports Arman Musinyan, spokesperson of Ter-Petrosyan, wrote on his Facebook page.
''First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan has tested positive for COVID-19. President Ter-Petrosyan feels well, he gets prophylactic treatment at home under the supervision of doctors," reads the statement.
