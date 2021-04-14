Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-04-21

YEREVAN, 14 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 519.34 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.01 drams to 620.92 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.13 drams to 6.86 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 715.03 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 247.11 drams to 29185.81 drams. Silver price down by 3.58 drams to 416.59 drams. Platinum price down by 237.18 drams to 19485.59 drams.