FM Aivazian reaffirms Armenia’s principled position on final settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian has reiterated Armenia’s principled position over the final settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“Armenia’s principled position is clear. Only the political, negotiated settlement, which will take into account the rights of everyone, which will determine the status of Artsakh based on the exercise of the right to self-determination, can be considered as the final settlement of the conflict”, the FM said in the Parliament in response to the question of the ruling My Step faction MP Tatevik Hayrapetyan.

