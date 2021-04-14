Photo exhibition titled “Armenian Genocide” held in Tbilisi, Georgia

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. A photo exhibition titled “Armenian Genocide” was held in the Freedom Square of Georgia’s capital Tbilisi, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia reported on Facebook.

Photos depicting the Armenian Genocide, the Baku and Sumgait massacres, as well as the Armenian cultural monuments which were subject to the Azerbaijani vandalism in Artsakh and Nakhijevan were displayed at the exhibition.

The exhibition has been organized by the Armenian Community of Georgia NGO.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan