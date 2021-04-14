Armenian President to depart for Georgia on official visit

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will depart for Georgia on an official visit together with his spouse Nouneh Sarkissian on April 15 at the invitation of President Salome Zourabichvili, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

During the visit the Armenian President is scheduled to have a private talk with his Georgian counterpart which will be followed by an extended-format meeting. The discussions will focus on the agenda of the bilateral relations and the opportunities of expanding the mutually beneficial cooperation in different areas. The regional affairs and developments will also be discussed.

President Armen Sarkissian will also meet with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II and Speaker of Parliament of Georgia Archil Talakvadze.

Mr. Sarkissian will also visit the St. George Church of the Georgian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan