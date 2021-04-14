Artsakh’s President, Armenia’s Urban Development Committee Chair discuss ongoing restoration works

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received on April 14 Chairman of the Urban Development Committee of Armenia Armen Ghularyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The process of post-war restoration works in Artsakh and the cooperation between the Armenian Urban Development Committee and Artsakh’s Urban Development Ministry in this process were discussed during the meeting.

President Harutyunyan highlighted the Armenian government’s assistance to the restoration of damaged settlements, infrastructure and construction of new settlements.

Urban Development Minister of Artsakh Aram Sargsyan also participated in the meeting.

