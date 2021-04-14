Passenger in Yerevan minibus killed purportedly over trying to enforce face mask rule

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. A man in a public minibus was allegedly stabbed to death midday April 14 in central Yerevan in what appears to be an argument on face masks between the passengers gone violent.

Authorities say they have reasons to believe that the killing happened when the victim tried to enforce face mask rules by asking another passenger to put on a face mask.

A casefile on murder has been opened, prosecution spokesperson Arevik Khachatryan said.

“According to the preliminary presumption, an argument on not wearing a face mask started between the citizens, which became the reason for the killing,” Khachatryan said.

The victim is a 50 year old man.

Police launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect who fled the scene.

Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan, Tatev Duryan

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan