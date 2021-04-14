Pashinyan congratulates Armenia’s Yazidi community on their New Year

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to the Yazidi community of Armenia on their New Year, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear representatives of the Yazidi community of Armenia,

I warmly congratulate you on your New Year – the Malake Taus.

The friendship of the Armenian and Yazidi peoples having a centuries-old history have passed through a common struggle trial, have strengthened with a peaceful, creative work and common achievements.

You have a great contribution to the creation and protection of our country.

Malake Taus brings new hope and dream, therefore, I wish our region to be peaceful and safe in the new year, and the trials to remain in the past.

I wish you good luck”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan