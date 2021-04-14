Pashinyan accuses General Movses Hakobyan in attempted surrender of 7th Defense District during war

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is accusing General Movses Hakobyan of having attempted to surrender the 7th Defense District of Artsakh during the 2020 war.

He denied Hakobyan’s accusations that he had ordered to halt the mobilization during the war.

“Can you imagine a situation when you are calling for mobilization in a live address and then immediately take the phone and tell them to stop? This is absurd,” Pashinyan said. “When he [Hakobyan], being a high-ranking military official, was trying to surrender the 7th Defense District, at the presence of several people who are now in this hall I made a decision as a result of which the 7th Defense District is still under control of Armenian forces.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan