Artsakh reports 10 daily coronavirus cases

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. 10 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare reports.

133 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 13.

40 infected patients receive treatment at hospital, the others – at home.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Republic has risen to 2,571.

 

