Artsakh reports 10 daily coronavirus cases
11:49, 14 April, 2021
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. 10 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare reports.
133 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 13.
40 infected patients receive treatment at hospital, the others – at home.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Republic has risen to 2,571.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version