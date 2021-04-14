‘Attack on Armenia means attack on Russia’ - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted in his speech to lawmakers that according to the Armenian-Russian military treaties an attack on Armenia means an attack on Russia.



“We must note that the core of ensuring the Armenian external security is the Armenian-Russian military alliance, which is strengthened by several dozens of military, strategic international treaties and mutually allied obligations. In this sense the Armenian-Russian joint military formation and the Armenian-Russian joint air defense system in the collective security Caucasian region are of practical importance for Armenia’s security. In the logic of the treaties which developed these two systems, an attack on the Republic of Armenia means an attack on Russia, and the two countries must jointly withstand external challenges,” Pashinyan said.

He added that now there are discussions on strengthening the capacity of the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri, Armenia, as well as the creation of a military position of the same base in the province of Syunik.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan