Anti-Corruption Court bill passes parliament 80-33-1
YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The government-backed bill on creating a specialized court examining only alleged cases of corruption passed parliament 80-33-1 during the April 14 second reading.
The “Anti-Corruption Court” will have at least 15 judges.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 11:04 1075 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia
- 10:51 Pashinyan denies ex-army chief’s claim on wartime briefing about need to "stop war in 2-3 days"
- 10:26 Anti-Corruption Court bill passes parliament 80-33-1
- 10:09 Coronavirus cases worldwide up 11% in past week
- 09:58 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call on NK conflicting parties to resume high-level political dialogue
- 09:49 Road condition
- 09:04 European Stocks up - 13-04-21
- 09:03 US stocks - 13-04-21
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-04-21
- 09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 13-04-21
- 09:00 Oil Prices Up - 13-04-21
- 04.13-20:55 Turkey to be punished for any aggressive behavior in any region – EU prepares sanctions
- 04.13-19:26 Situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains stable
- 04.13-17:57 Demonstrating atrocities, Aliyev challenged the entire civilized world –Parliament Deputy Speaker
- 04.13-17:51 Criminal case of Turkey-backed terrorists submitted to court – Over 30 mercenaries declared wanted
- 04.13-17:25 Armenian historians send open letter to US President hoping to see clearly genocide term in his April 24 address
- 04.13-17:23 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-04-21
- 04.13-17:23 Asian Stocks - 13-04-21
- 04.13-16:11 Aliyev’s latest statement requires psychiatric evaluation – historian
- 04.13-16:09 COVID-19 vaccinations launch in Armenia
- 04.13-16:06 Pashinyan chairs Security Council session
- 04.13-13:56 Kocharyan’s trial on bribery charges adjourned
- 04.13-13:46 “Azerbaijan consolidates its position as a global center of intolerance and xenophobia” – Armenia MFA
- 04.13-13:30 MEP urges Europe to break silence and support Armenia against Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression
- 04.13-13:13 PACE Migration Committee Chair concerned over fate of captives, missing persons from recent NK war
20:12, 04.09.2021
Viewed 1587 times Turkey-backed terrorists protest against leadership for not receiving salary for fighting in NK
19:36, 04.08.2021
Viewed 1207 times Weightlifter Karen Avagyan becomes Champion of Europe
15:56, 04.12.2021
Viewed 1107 times Pro-Azeri Syrian mercenaries face international terrorism,murder charges in Armenia
19:29, 04.12.2021
Viewed 1043 times Armenian Ombudsman prepares special statement over newly opened ‘’garden’’ in Baku
15:51, 04.10.2021
Viewed 1026 times Park dedicated to memory of fallen heroes of Artsakh opened in Cyprus