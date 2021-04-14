Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 April

Anti-Corruption Court bill passes parliament 80-33-1

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The government-backed bill on creating a specialized court examining only alleged cases of corruption passed parliament 80-33-1 during the April 14 second reading.

The “Anti-Corruption Court” will have at least 15 judges.

