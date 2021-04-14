Road condition
YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that several roads are closed across Armenia.
The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.
The Georgian side informs that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
