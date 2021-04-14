LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 April:

The price of aluminum up by 0.04% to $2268.50, copper price down by 1.01% to $8893.50, lead price down by 0.35% to $1971.00, nickel price down by 2.49% to $16262.00, tin price down by 0.16% to $25757.00, zinc price down by 1.61% to $2782.50, molybdenum price stood at $24648.00, cobalt price stood at $49750.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.