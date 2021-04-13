Demonstrating atrocities, Aliyev challenged the entire civilized world –Parliament Deputy Speaker

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Deputy President of the National Assembly of Armenia, member of ‘’My step’’ bloc Lena Nazaryan thinks that by opening a ‘’park’’ in Baku and demonstrating atrocities and murders there, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has challenged the entire civilized world, ARMENPRESS reports Lena Nazaryan announced at the parliament.

‘’I am confident that our state, our children and their generations will live much longer and happier in this region than Aliyev and his fascist, xenophobic, criminal regime will be able to survive. By demonstrating the atrocities of murder to his people and the entire world, Aliyev has challenged the entire civilized world, where usually parks and museums dedicated to the memories of victims of wars and genocides are opened, but not parks dedicated to barbarism’’, she said.

‘’Aliyev showed the entire world how he killed people, and we must show how we will win fascism in our region, where we live and will continue to live. Peace must be to all the nations in this region, against Aliyev’s wishes, or what will be better, without Aliyev’’, Nazaryan concluded.

A so-called "exhibition-park" related to the September-November 2020 war was opened in Baku on April 12, 2021.

In the "park", along with the Armenian military equipment, mannequins of the Armenian military servicemen have been displayed, all of which presented in a degrading manner, in a manner violating human dignity. This is done to ensure the widest possible publicity.