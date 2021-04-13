Criminal case of Turkey-backed terrorists submitted to court – Over 30 mercenaries declared wanted

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The indictment of the case of Muhrab Muhammad al-Shkheri and Yousef Alabet al-Hajji, citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic, who participated in the aggressive war against the Republic of Artsakh as a mercenary terrorist, has been upheld and sent to the Court of General Jurisdiction of Syunik Province, head of the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia Arevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS, adding that the trial will start in the upcoming two weeks.

Khachatryan informed that a number of war crimes committed by them and over 30 other mercenaries have been proved.

The law enforcers have also identified the leader of one of the international terrorist groups that had been involved in Artsakh war. ‘’The identity of head of ‘’Sultan Suleyman Shah’’ terrorist organization Muhammad al-Ghasim, aka Abu Hamsha, an Arab national of the Syrian Arab Republic, has been revealed’’, Khachatryan said, adding that they have been declared defendants and detention has been chosen as precautionary measure. ‘’Works are done to discover them and bring them to justice’’, she concluded.

Muhrab Muhammad al-Shkheri and Yousef Alabet al-Hajji, not being a citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, not permanently residing in its territory, not being a member of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, but being citizens of the Syrian Arab Republic, who were not sent by the Armed Forces of the Syrian Republic or any other state in order to perform official duties, in exchange for material compensation, they took part in the aggressive war unleashed by the military-political leadership of the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020, during which their actions were aimed at killing or causing serious bodily harm to civilians or persons not directly involved in the military operations aimed at intimidating them pursuing the goal to destabilize the domestic situation in Artsakh and Armenia.

Armenia, Russia, France and the USA, as well as numerous international organizations have confirmed the participation of Turkey-backed mercenary-terrorists in the war against Artsakh unleashed by Azerbaijan in September, 2020. The Azerbaijani aggression was supported by Turkey bothy militarily and politically.