Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-04-21

YEREVAN, 13 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 April, USD exchange rate down by 8.67 drams to 519.43 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 10.58 drams to 617.91 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.10 drams to 6.73 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 10.35 drams to 715.00 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 624.80 drams to 28938.7 drams. Silver price down by 8.12 drams to 420.17 drams. Platinum price down by 702.74 drams to 19722.77 drams.