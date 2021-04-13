COVID-19 vaccinations launch in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Vaccinations against COVID-19 started in Armenia today, the ministry of healthcare said in a statement.

“Risky groups have been identified for vaccination: they are people aged over 65, people with chronic health conditions aged 18-64, nursery workers and residents.

24000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 15000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine for 7500 people have been supplied to Armenia. Vaccinations are carried out on voluntary basis among the risky groups.

People at risk under the age of 55 will be vaccinated with the Sputnik V, while those aged over 55 will be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca”, the ministry said, adding that healthcare workers of COVID-19 hospitals have already been vaccinated with the Sputnik V (2000 doses).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan