Pashinyan chairs Security Council session

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Security Council of Armenia was held today chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Issues relating to the formation and strengthening of security environment around Armenia and Artsakh, the ongoing developments and prospects in the region were discussed during the meeting.

 

