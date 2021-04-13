PACE Migration Committee Chair concerned over fate of captives, missing persons from recent NK war

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Migration Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Pierre-Alain Fridez is deeply concerned over the fate of persons who have been captured or declared missing due to the recent Nagorno Karabakh war.

“This is all the more worrying in the context of the 16 March 2021 press release of the European Court of Human Rights, indicating that the Azerbaijani Government had failed “to respect the time-limits set by the Court for the submission of information on the individuals concerned and the rather general and limited information provided by them”, he said after an exchange of views on this issue in the Committee. “It is incumbent upon Azerbaijan to fully co-operate with the Court, providing information on the whereabouts and fate of the remaining persons of concern on this list, and ensure that they are returned without delay in accordance with article 8 of the trilateral statement of 9-10 November 2020”, he added.

The Committee Chair noted that both Armenia and Azerbaijan must cooperate without precondition, in good faith and with the aid of the ICRC, to find a solution to the issue of missing persons, and to organize the swift release of all current captives.

Pierre-Alain Fridez said the Committee is ready to assist both countries in solving the humanitarian consequences caused by the conflict. “Its rapporteur, Mr Paul Gavan (Ireland UEL), is preparing a report on the issue of the “Humanitarian consequences of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, he added.