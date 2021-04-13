Ombudsman meets families of POWs

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan met with families of the Armenian prisoners of war who are still being held in Azerbaijan in gross violation of international law. The meeting took place in Gyumri.

Issues of the protection of rights of both the captive servicemen and their families were discussed, as well as the steps taken within the jurisdiction of the Human Rights Defender.

