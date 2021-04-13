Ruling My Step faction nominates Levon Buniatyan’s candidacy for PSRC member

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament has nominated Levon Buniatyan’s candidacy for the member of the Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC).

“Mr. Buniatyan is an engineer by profession. His last job, where he has worked from 2019 till today, has been in Energy Group company where he held the position of a technical director. He has not been engaged in political activity and has no party affiliation”, MP Babken Tunyan said while introducing Levon Buniatyan to the lawmakers.

In his turn Levon Buniatyan stated that he will invest all his experience and knowledge for the processes regulated by the Commission if elected by the Parliament.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan