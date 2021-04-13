YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian lawmakers are decrying the opening of a so-called museum by the Azeri authorities in Baku which is dedicated to the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war, where exhibits include seized or destroyed Armenian military equipment, helmets of killed troops, as well as waxwork caricatures of Armenian soldiers in what appears to be a reconstructed barracks.

“This is a slap not only to mankind but also universal values, because the entire world was shown the high level of the state-sanctioned anti-Armenian sentiment in Azerbaijan. Many years of this policy in Azerbaijan has reached its highest level, this is disrespect towards our victims, those missing and the captives. There shouldn’t be any political approaches or opinions in this matter, we must all stand together and show the world that the Armenian people’s dignity is higher and above anything else,” ruling My Step bloc lawmaker Nazeli Baghdasaryan told her colleagues in parliament during the April 13 session.

Another MP, Gor Gevorgyan, said in his speech that the museum opened in Baku is yet another manifestation of a state-sanctioned, coordinated and extreme Armenophobia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan