Speaker Mirzoyan heads to St. Petersburg for CIS IPA meeting

YEREVAN, APRIL 13 ,ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan will visit St. Petersburg, Russia on April 13 to take part in the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Council meeting.

Mirzoyan will have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event, namely with his Russian counterpart Valentina Matviyenko, as well as the speakers of parliament of the other CIS member countries.

