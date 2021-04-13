Yerevan Mayor departs for Artsakh on private visit
YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan has departed for the Republic of Artsakh on a private visit, his spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan said.
During the visit the Mayor will meet with Mayor of Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh, Davit Sargsyan to discuss the mutual cooperation between the two capitals.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
