LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-04-21

LONDON, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 April:

The price of aluminum stood at $2267.50, copper price stood at $8984.00, lead price stood at $1978.00, nickel price stood at $16678.00, tin price stood at $25798.00, zinc price stood at $2828.00, molybdenum price down by 0.18% to $24648.00, cobalt price stood at $49750.00, “Armenpress” reports.

