COVID-19: Armenia to acquire American Novavax, Chinese vaccines

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia plans to acquire the American Novavax as well as a Chinese coronavirus vaccines in addition to the already imported AstraZeneca and Sputnik V, health minister Anahit Avanesyan said.

“We are now nearing the completion of the acquisition of the Novavax vaccine,” she said.

Avanesyan said there will be more offers for consideration and a decision on future acquisitions will be made.

“In addition, we also have a preliminary agreement from the Chinese agreement on a vaccine that will be provided as part of a donor [program] to Armenia, which will be imported soon as well. We are going to have several options which will be used in our country,” Avanesyan said.

She did not name the Chinese vaccine.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan