Return of POWs a priority for Russian side, Ambassador says

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The return of the prisoners of war captured during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war is among the priorities of the Russian leadership and the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin told reporters, adding that the work on this direction continues.

“The issue of the return of prisoners of war is one of the priorities of the Russian side. Consistent work is underway on this path. You know that prisoners of war have been returned more than once. I am sure that Mr. Muradov will continue the work on this direction”, the Ambassador said, meaning the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh Rustam Muradov.

The Ambassador didn’t comment on the statement of the Azerbaijani side according to which “all Armenian prisoners of war have been returned”. “As far as I know, the work on this direction continues, and it is among the priorities of the Russian side”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan