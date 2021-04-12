Artsakh records 2 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
12:11, 12 April, 2021
STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. 2 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare reports.
50 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 11.
33 infected patients receive treatment at hospital, the others – at home.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Republic has risen to 2,552.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
