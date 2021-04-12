Artsakh records 2 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. 2 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare reports.

50 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 11.

33 infected patients receive treatment at hospital, the others – at home.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Republic has risen to 2,552.

