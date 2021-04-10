‘Tragic events in Maragha will remain an incurable wound in memory of our people’ – Armenia MFA

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry has issued a statement on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the genocide committed by Azerbaijan against the peaceful population of Maragha settlement of the Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh, the MFA told Armenpress.

“April 10 marks the 29th anniversary of the Genocide of the civilian population of the Armenian Maragha settlement of the Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh committed by the armed forces of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani troops, having invaded Maragha, brutally killed and tortured the local civilian population, including women, children, and the elderly.

The perpetrators were awarded high state awards, and their commander was awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan, which testifies that the Armenophobian and genocidal policy in Azerbaijan is encouraged at the highest state level.

Crimes against humanity have no statute of limitations and must be condemned.

The tragic events in Maragha will remain an incurable wound in the memory of our people”, the statement says.