Armenia reports 1009 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. 1009 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 202,167, the ministry of healthcare reports.

1020 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 181,180.

The death toll has risen to 3720 (23 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

4829 COVID-19 tests were conducted in one day.

The number of active cases is 16,315.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 952 (8 new such cases).

